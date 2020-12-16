Sidharth Shukla Says 'God Bless' To A Fan Who Celebrates His 40th Birthday At An Orphanage

Television actor Siddharth Shukla rang in his 40th birthday on November 12, 2020. Thus, an ardent fan of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had a heartwarming way of celebrating his birthday with orphan children of the Asha Kiran Orphanage in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Now, a touched Sidharth Shukla penned a sweet thank you note for his fan on Twitter to appreciate the latter's efforts.

Sidharth gushes 'God Bless' as a fan had a unique way to celebrate his birthday

On November 12, 2020, social media was abuzz with hundreds and thousands of sweet wishes on television actor Sidharth Shukla's birthday as he turned 40. However, one birthday wish, in particular, stood out from the rest as a die-hard fan of Sidharth visited an orphanage in Bhubaneswar to celebrate the Balika Vadhu actor's birthday with the children there.

Giving everyone a sneak-peek into Sidharth's birthday celebration with the children of Asha Kiran Orphanage on Twitter, the fan page penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the 40-year-old and revealed that the kids knew him from his shows.

The tweet read, "You have always inspired us to Help the needy ones, I couldn't think of anything better than celebrating your Big Day in the Orphanage! Kids know you from the serials And I enjoyed the Celebration with them in Asha Kiran Orphanage @sidharth_shukla #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla (sic)".

In the video, all the children of the orphanage are seen rejoicing as they cut a cake which had the television star's photograph on it. Now, yesterday, the Love U Zindagi actor took to the comment section of the tweet to commend his fan's efforts and showered the latter with immense love. Sidharth commented on the tweet writing, "That’s so wonderful of you. God bless!"

Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla is all set to star in the highly-anticipated third season of the Vikrant Massey starrer Broken But Beautiful. The Alt Balaji series stars Sonia Rathee alongside Sidharth as they will essay the roles of Agastya and Ruhi in Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Sharing a teaser of the upcoming romantic drama on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts".

