'Kabir Singh' Star Geetika Mehandru Replaces Jinal Jai In 'Chhoti Sarrdaarni'

Shootings of various TV shows have commenced after getting permission from the state governments. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several actors are refraining from shoots and it has paved the way for new actors to take their place. Kabir Singh actor Geetika Mehandru recently made the headlines after she replaced Jinal Jain in the family drama show, Choti Sarrdaarni. Read on:

Geetika Mehandru to replace Jinal Jain in Choti Sarrdaarni

Choti Saardarni cast will have changes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the show has been on a halt ever since March 2020, but now the show is all set to get back on track. It is reported that the makers of the show have been trying to ensure that each and every guideline by the Maharashtra government is being followed. The cast and the crew will follow the new rules that are made by the government.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

The set of the show will be sanitised properly after a certain interval and hygiene will be maintained by the cast and the crew. Before the shooting had been put on a hold, the show’s lead character Meher Sarabjit Singh Gill, who is played by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, was set on getting the character of Rana and Ginni married. Now, the story will continue from this point but it will have a twist. Ginni, who was played by Jinal Jain, will now be played by Mehandru.

The shoot of the show has started already with Mehandru in the role of Ginni, and photos from the set of the show have made it to the internet already. Fans are highly anticipating the new episodes of the show to get their fix, which has not been available for a few months. Here is a photo of Geetika Mehandru from the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni.

Source: PR HANDOUT

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Choti Sarrdaarni features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak in the lead roles. It is written by Ranjeev Nitu, Rahul Pandey, and Rajesh Chawla. The show is being directed by Jaladh. K. Sharma, Sahil Sharma, and Prabhat Rawat.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.