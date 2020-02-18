'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update Feb 17: Rohit Learns About Pari's Pregnancy

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

The episode starts with Rohit recalling his memories with Sonakshi as he sees heart-shaped balloons. He asks a little girl to give a balloon to Sonakshi. The little girl goes to Sonakshi and gives her the balloon. Sonakshi asks about the balloon and the girl tells that one of her fans who loves her a lot sent her the balloon. Later, Rohit discovers that Pari is pregnant.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 17

Later, Sumit meets Sonakshi and see the balloon in her room. Sonakshi tells Sumit that once she took a promise from Rohit that he will give her one red balloon on every Valentine's Day. But this time he did not give any. She feels hurt as she feels that Rohit broke her trust. She tells Sumit that she hates Rohit.

On the other hand, Sumit meets Rohit and informs him that Sonakshi hates him. Sumit asks Rohit to explain why he called him suddenly from London and why he wants Sonakshi to hate him. Rohit asks Sumit to always be by Sona’s side. Sumit assures Rohit that Sona will not get hurt anymore.

Later, Rohit attends Tanya’s baby shower function and informs Rohan that Pari is pregnant with Rohan’s child and the latter gets shocked. He panics and blurts out that Pari is characterless and that she cannot be pregnant with his child. Rohit and Rohan enter into an argument but Badi Mumma interrupts.

The next morning, Nishi excitedly does the arrangement for Deepa and Akash's wedding. She slaps Tina for inviting Sonakshi for the wedding and asks Tina to leave the Sippy Mansion. Rohit overhears their conversation and asks Tina to continue working. He reprimands Nishi for scolding Tina and blames her for being careless.

Later, Suman gets angry seeing the wedding card sent from the Sippy family. Sonakshi tells Suman that it must have been a mistake but she nonetheless feels happy for Deepa and Akash. Meanwhile, Pari gets irritated as she cannot find her favourite ice-cream. Suman yells at Pari.

The episode ends with Sonakshi calling Deepa and Akash to congratulate them for their wedding. But Nishi interrupts and takes Deepa’s mobile and disconnects the call. Sonakshi thinks Deepa does not want to talk to her. Stay tuned for the latest written update.

