'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Preview March 6: Nishi To Kill Rohit; Sonakshi Disguises As Nurse

Popular television serial, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is currently high on drama with Sonakshi learning the truth and reason behind her and Rohit's separation. On the other side, Nishi's evil plans are keeping the audience hooked. The drama will soon take a turn as it seems Sonakshi is all set to reunite with the love of her life Rohit. In the upcoming episode, which will be telecasted on March 6, 2020, the audience and fans will witness a 'Ronakshi' moment.

According to the latest preview of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the viewers will see that Nishi will fool a doctor and destroy the antidote of supervirus, which is supposed to be injected to Rohit. Nishi will attempt to kill Rohit as she has learned that Rohit and Sonakshi are still in love with each other and their closeness. On the other side, Naren's body is also responding when he is around Sonakshi. To save herself, she will not let the doctors inject the antidote.

Later, Rohit's health conditions will worsen and Veena will panic seeing Rohit suffering. After taking Rohit's health update from Tulsi, Sonakshi will decide to meet Rohit. To double-cross Nishi, Sonakshi will disguise as a nurse. But Nishi, who is unable to recognise Sonakshi, will start questioning her. At the end of the preview, Sonakshi is seen slapping Nishi for rapidly asking the question.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming episodes of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the audience will see Rohit and Sonakshi reuniting. They will not only confront each other but also plan to expose Nishi in front of Sippy Family. Sonakshi will keep Nishi busy so that Rohit can take Naren out and remove the pacemaker. The climax of the serial has been shot. During the Holi celebration, the Sippys will learn Nishi's truth.

