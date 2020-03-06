'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | March 5: Rohit Gets Nostalgic

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different walks of life but are meant to be together.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update

The episode starts with Suman informing Sonakshi that Rohit had come to see her. During the operation, her situation was critical and Rohit informed the nurse how to save Sonakshi. Suman says that they made a mistake in understanding Rohit. A few hours back, Rohit pays a visit to Sonakshi and pours his heart out to her. He recalls his moments with her. He also confesses his love for her and recalls his marriage and sweet moments with her and gets teary-eyed.

On the other hand, Rohan visits Pari. Pari asks him why he is here and asks him about Tanya. Rohan says that Tanya is heartbroken after learning that she can never conceive again. He then pleads with Pari to give her baby to Tanya. Pari stands shocked upon hearing Rohan's request.

At the hospital, Simmi asks Rohit to move to his room. But Rohit says he wants to stay with Sonakshi. Simmi asks him if he loves Sonakshi so much then why he does not want to tell her. Rohit reasons that Sonakshi deserves happiness and she can’t get it by staying with him.

The doctor tells Nishi that the antidote is working. Nishi asks the doctor to wait for some time before injecting it into the patients. Here, Suman is proud of Sonakshi and asks her to come back home. Sonakshi says she can’t leave without knowing about Rohit’s health. Later, Suman reveals to Sonakshi that Rohit helped everyone during the surgery. Suman says they did a major mistake in understanding Rohit.

Meanwhile, Sumit interrupts and reveals the truth about Rohit to Sonakshi and Suman. Sonakshi gets stunned hearing about Rohit’s health. Sumit tells Sonakshi that Rohit has his own reasons for berating her, but he loves her a lot. Sonakshi asks Suman to take her to Rohit. Here, Nishi messes up with the antidote that was about to be given to Rohit and the episode ends here.

