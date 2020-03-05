'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update March 4: Sonakshi's Operation Is Successful

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different fields.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update March 4

The episode starts with Dr. Mathur saying that they must save Sonakshi as she might get a cardiac arrest. He instructs the nurse to call for a cardiologist. A few hours back, Sonakshi had met Rohit and saw him struggling to be alive. Rohit had asked Sonakshi why she is here and if she is feeling good after seeing him in this condition. Sonakshi had told to Rohit that she is here to save his life as her revenge is incomplete and they have to fight with each other.

Later, Sonakshi had asked the doctor to start the procedure. Nishi asks the doctor to prepare the antidote as soon as possible as this incident will bring fame to the Sippy hospital and help them earn millions. Sonakshi asks Tulsi to save Rohit at any cost. Tulsi gets impressed with Sonakshi’s love for Rohit.

On the other hand, Suman and Sumit reach the hospital to stop Sonakshi from risking her life. Meanwhile, the operation starts and the nurse asks Suman to stand out. In the operation theatre, the doctor tells Tulsi and Simmi that Sonakshi’s body has rejected the virus and she might die because of cardiac arrest. He says they need a cardiologist urgently. Sonakshi’s health gets worse and Suman curses Veena and the Sippy family for risking Sonakshi’s life for Rohit's sake.

Simmi tells Rohit that Sonakshi’s body rejected the virus. Rohit informs Simmi of another possible way to make an antidote from Sonakshi’s blood. At the Sippy mansion, Tanya cries learning that she can never bear a child. Rohan asks Tanya to relax but Tanya blames Rohan for her condition. Rohan asks Tanya to forgive him for whatever he has done to her.

At the hospital, Suman and Sumit pray for Sonakshi. Sonakshi’s operation is successful and the doctor thanks Rohit for helping them. The doctor praises Sonakshi’s bravery in front of Suman and Sumit. Rohit feels relaxed and asks Tulsi and Simmi to take him to visit Sonakshi. Here, Suman asks Veena to thank Sonakshi for saving Rohit’s life. Nishi again instigates Veena against Sonakshi. Rohit sees Sonakshi from far and the episode ends here.

