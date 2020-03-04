'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update For March 3, 2020: Sonakshi Agrees To Save Rohit

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different fields. Although they are poles apart, they are meant to be together.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update for March 3

The episode starts with Rohit asking Veena to go to Sonakshi and plead with her to save his life as she has the power to save those infected with the super virus. Meanwhile, Naren recalls Veena and Nishi’s conversation and tries to walk, but he falls down from the stairs. Tanya sees Naren falling and recalls her accident. Rohan asks Tanya to help him, but she stands stunned.

At the hospital, Veena calls Nishi and asks her to bring Sonakshi to the hospital as only she can save Rohit’s life. Nishi goes to Sonakshi and keeps a condition in front of her in order to save Rohit. At the hospital, Veena worries and thinks why Sonakshi didn’t turn up. Nishi calls Simmi and asks her to meet her. Nishi enters the hospital with Sonakshi. Veena pleads with Sonakshi to save Rohit's life, but Sonakshi behaves rudely.

Sonakshi says she is a gold digger. Veena cries helplessly and pleads with her again. Later, Sonakshi gets ready to have an experiment on her body. She puts a condition before Veena that if anything happens to her, the Sippys will have to compensate for it. Veena asks YK and Akash to get the papers ready. Sonakshi then recalls how Nishi threatened her in return for saving Rohit’s life.

Meanwhile, Sumit comes to Sonakshi and asks her if someone had kidnapped her. Sonakshi asks Sumit to calm down. Sumit asks Sonakshi whom she is saving. But, Sonakshi interrupts and asks Sumit to inform Suman and Pari that she is fine.

At the Sippy Mansion, the doctor informs that Rohan that Naren got minor injuries. He asks him not to worry. Meanwhile, Deepa consoles Tanya as she learns that she is not pregnant anymore. Tanya cries and says to Rohan that she wants to get pregnant again. Rohan says to Deepa he does not know how to tell Tanya that she can’t become a mother. The episode ends with Sonakshi pleading with Simmi and Tulsi to let her meet Rohit before the procedure starts.

