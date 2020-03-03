'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | March 2: Rohit Gets Infected With Super Virus

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different fields. Although they are poles apart, they are meant to be together.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update March 2

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum episode starts with Rohit informing Sumit about Sonakshi’s rare blood type which can help to create the antibodies. He says that her blood can be a solution to make an antidote for the virus. He asks Sumit to find out Sonakshi as only she can save millions of lives. He tells Sumit that he also got infected from the virus and is quarantined right now. Sumit is shocked to know that Rohit may die if he doesn’t find the right cure. He asks Rohit to take care of himself until he finds Sonakshi.

Rohit requests Sumit to head to the police and find Sonakshi by any cost so that she can be brought to the hospital for the antidote making process. Sumit asks Suman to be at home with Pari, while he rushes to the police station to meet the inspector. The inspector tortures the man who kidnapped Sonakshi, but he does not reveal the name of his boss.

On the other hand, Veena makes a revelation to Sonakshi that Rohit still loves her. She tells Sonakshi that Rohit is ruining himself, because of his heartbreak. Rohit still loves Sonakshi and isn’t able to move on. She wants her son to have a good life and asks Sonakshi to stay away from Rohit. Sonakshi tells her that she can’t believe Rohit still loves her and even if he does, she does not have such feelings. She says that she hates him for all the harm he caused her. Veena does not listen at all and calls Sonakshi a huge curse on Rohit’s life.

Later, Veena shocks her by saying that she be held captive until Rohit forgets her. Sonakshi pleads with her to let her go, but Veena does not listen to her and acts heartlessly. Meanwhile, she learns that her aide got arrested and fears to get her truth exposed in front of everyone. Later, Suman gets enraged when she finds Pari talking to Rohan on the phone. She reprimands both of them and asks Pari to keep her self- respect intact and not fall for the guy again who has cheated her and even tried to harm her baby. She asks Rohan to stay away from her daughter’s life and gives a stern warning to Rohan.

At the Sippy mansion, Nishi learns that Rohit got infected from the super virus and informs Veena about the same. Veena is shell shocked knowing the danger on Rohit’s life. She feels guilty that she kidnapped Sonakshi and admits her crime in front of Nishi. Nishi gets happy after learning about Sonakshi’s kidnapping and wants to take advantage of it. She asks Veena where did she keep Sonakshi. Veena says that she has locked up Sonakshi in the basement of the Sippy mansion. Naren overhears their conversation and is deeply hurt. Nishi heads to meet Sonakshi. Nishi reveals to Sonakshi that Rohit is infected with a super virus.

Sonakshi gets shocked learning about Rohit and pleads with Nishi to let her go. But Nishi locks Sonakshi back in the basement. The next morning, Rohit asks Tulsi and the nurse to convince whose blood group is the same as Sonakshi to give their blood as they can save many lives. On the other hand, Veena and YK visit the hospital and Rohit says that Sonakshi can save his life as her blood can create an antidote and the episode ends here.

