'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' January 28 Written Update: Rohit Hurts Sonakshi

January 28 episode begins with Inspector and Sonakshi’s meeting. Inspector tells that they have checked Naren’s call record and before his murder, he was talking with someone on call. Sonakshi interrupts and asks the inspector why he is saying murder. Inspector tells her that because they doubt someone tried to kill Naren and not suicide.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update January 28

A few hours before; Veena asks Sonakshi why she didn’t tell about prenup to Rohit. Rohit reads the papers which says that if Rohit and Sonakshi get divorced than Sonakshi can claim for 80% of the Sippy property. Sonakshi gets shocked and says to Rohit that this was not mentioned in the prenup when she signed it. She claims that papers are not original.

Veena tells to the family that Naren went to give papers to Sonakshi at her home. Rohit than says that then Suman might have changed the papers for money. Sonakshi stands shocked. Nishi instigates Rohit more against Sonakshi and Rohit says that he was mistaken for loving Sonakshi and he cannot trust her anymore.

Nishi turns to Sonakshi and tells to call the police to do further investigation. Sonakshi also agrees to call the police as she wanted to prove herself that she did not change the papers. Nishi calls the police but Rohit stops her. Sonakshi is stunned with Rohit’s decision. Meanwhile, Sonakshi receives a call and gets shocked as it was a call from the inspector.

Meanwhile, Nishi goes to meet Naren and asks him when he will die. She says to him that she is waiting for him to die so that she can get everything she wants (property and money). Another side, the inspector makes Sonakshi meet Irani. He further tells to Sonakshi that they checked Naren’s call record. Before someone attacked him, Naren was on the call with Irani. Sonakshi interrupts and asks the inspector why is he saying that it is a murder.

The inspector tells this because they doubt someone tried to kill Naren. Irani tells Sonakshi that before the incident he was happy with Sonakshi that how she always meant well for the family. The advocate further tells that if anything happens to Naren than the whole property will be transferred to Nishi. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Nishi gets happy thinking her plan was successful.

Later, Inspector explains to Sonakshi how they doubt it is a murder and Sonakshi agrees to help Inspector to find the real culprit. She requests the inspector not to tell any Sippy about the same as they are already stressed. Inspector says they themselves don’t want to alert the culprit. The episode ends with Sonakshi recalling their moment with each other.

