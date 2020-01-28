'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 28 | Pragya Fails To Meet Abhi

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is aired at 9 PM on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on January 28, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 28, 2020

The episode starts off with Aaliya asking Sanju to leave the city. However, Sanju is worried that if he leaves, then Ranbir will win Prachi's heart and steal her away from him. Sanju then escapes before Abhi shows up at the scene. Aaliya tells Abhi than Sanju threatened Rhea with a knife. A worried Abhi reassures Rhea and then takes her back home.

Meanwhile, Pragya is feeling remorseful as she missed her date with Abhi. She decides to call Ranbir and tells him that she wants to meet his entire family. Ranbir then agrees to meet her for coffee with his whole family, including Abhi. Later, Pragya arrives at the cafe and looks for Abhi but is unable to find him.

Pragya then calls up Purab and asks him about Abhi's whereabouts. At the same time, Prachi and Shahana also arrive at the cafe and find Abhi while looking for a free table. They then ask Abhi to meet their mother, telling him that she was looking for him. Abhi agrees to meet the mother (Pragya) and starts walking with them. However, he suddenly remembers that he wanted to buy some flowers for Pragya.

Abhi tells Prachi and Shahana that he will be back and quickly leaves the cafe. Just as Abhi exits the cafe, Pragya finds his table but is annoyed to find it empty. Later, Pragya returns home and tells Sarita behen how she failed to meet Abhi in the cafe. She gets emotional and wonders why everything goes wrong when she needs to meet him. Sarita behen reassures Pragya by telling her that she will help her meet Abhi.

