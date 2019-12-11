'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum': Sonakshi And Rohit To Go On Their Honeymoon Soon

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around Sonakshi who is a renowned television actor of a popular show. It also shows Rohit, a highly successful cardiologist who crosses paths with her and develops a unique bond even as they struggle with their demanding careers. As of now, the track of Pooja being adopted by YK and Nishi has been unfolding. Read on to know more details about the show. Warning: spoilers ahead:

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is taking an interesting turn of events. As of now, the track of Pooja being adopted by YK and Nishi has been unveiling. For those who did not know, Pooja committed suicide when she learned that she was adopted. Meanwhile, Nishi has been blaming Sonakshi for revealing the truth to her. Rohit is confused about whether he should divulge about Pari or not to Sonakshi and his family as well. It is also revealed that Naren is the real father of Pooja. However, there is no information in the show regarding her real mother. Sonakshi and Rohit will be helping and supporting Pooja to find her real identity and parents.

Amidst Pooja's adoption scenario, Sonakshi and Rohit will be seen planning for their honeymoon. Rohit will convince Sonakshi and Sonakshi will comply. Rohit and Sonakshi are bound for a honeymoon trip where they will spend a romantic time. Later on in the show, we will see Rohit receiving a parcel. And Sonakshi will ask him about it, but Rohit will tell her to unpack during their honeymoon and not now.

The real question here is - What is there in the package? Will it be a good surprise or some shocking element? Stay tuned to know more about Sonakshi and Rohit's scenario.

