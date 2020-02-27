'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | Feb 26: Tanya Diagnosed With PTSD

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar. The episode starts with Rohit asking Sonakshi to open the door. He lies that Pari is not well. Suman and Pari support Rohit and Sonakshi comes out from the room.

Sonakshi gets angry with Rohit for lying to her. She insults Rohit in front of everyone. Rohit argues and begs to Sonakshi to get the tests done. He drags Sonakshi to take her to the hospital but Sonakshi runs to the balcony and is adamant to not get checked by Rohit at any cost.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 26

Sonakshi says she would prefer to die but does not want any help from Rohit. Rohit tries to stop her but Sona asks Rohit to leave her house. Rohit finally leaves and meets Sumit downstairs. Rohit asks him to take Sonakshi to the city hospital anyhow for the tests.

In the next scene, Tanya runs to Rohit and asks him to help her when she learns that Rohan and Veena are taking her to a psychiatrist. Here, Sumit takes Sonakshi to the hospital. He gets angry with the doctor for making Sonakshi wait. Sonakshi asks Sumit to relax and asks for a normal treatment like other patients.

On the other hand, Rohit tells Veena and Rohan that Tanya is suffering from PTSD and asks Rohan to stay away from Tanya. Later, Nishi learns that Naren showed movement after seeing Sonakshi. Nishi stands shocked and gets angry. Further, Sonakshi’s test is done. Sumit asks the doctor to arrange a room for Sonakshi as she is a celebrity. But the doctor refuses as there is no empty room currently.

Sonakshi asks Sumit not to call her a celebrity because at this time she is equally a patient like others. At the hospital, Nishi decides to keep Sonakshi away from Rohit and Naren. Rohit calls up Sumit and asks him to take care of Sonakshi. Nishi overhears Rohit’s conversation and smirks thinking Sonakshi too might be infected with the super virus.

