Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update March 10: Rohit And Sonakshi Confess Their Love

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different walks of life.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update March 10

The episode starts with Sonakshi saying that if Rohit does not want her in his life, she will choose to die. Rohit says it is not good for Naren. Sonakshi says Nishi’s game is over now. A few hours back, Veena informs Nishi that Rohit is safe. Veena thanks Nishi for providing the best doctors, nurses and treatments for him. Nishi thinks how Rohit got cured. Sonakshi, Doctor Mathur, Simmi and Tulsi heave a huge sigh of relief after learning that Rohi's health is improving gradually.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi recalls how Tulsi helped her come out from the lift and how she brought Rohit back to life. Back in reality, the doctor thanks Sonakshi for saving the life of Rohit. Later, Veena asks Tulsi if she can meet Rohit. Tulsi refuses and asks them to wait until they shift him to the normal ward. Nishi wonders who gave the antidote to Rohit.

At the Sippy mansion, Pari and Tanya decide names for the baby. Pari says she has already thought of many names for her baby. Rohan interrupts their discussion and says whatever Pari selects will be fine for him. Tanya feels upset about this. At the hospital, Sonakshi tricks Nishi and makes her believe that Mathur gave the antidote to Rohit. Nishi gets angry with the doctor and scolds Parvathy too.

There, Veena sits beside Rohit, and Sonakshi enters. Sonakshi asks Veena to go home and not to worry about Rohit. Veena feels an emotional bond with Sonakshi and asks her to call her once Rohit wakes up. Later, Sonakshi recalls her sweet moments with Rohit. An unconscious Rohit confesses his love for Sonakshi and she also confesses her love for him.

Rohit wakes up and asks Sonakshi to go. Sonakshi says she loves him and will not go. Rohit says he hates her and she should leave as he does not want to see her face. Sonakshi attempts suicide. But Rohit stops her and reveals how Nishi threatened him. Sonakshi also reveals that Nishi tried to kill Rohit too. Rohit cries and tells her he loves her a lot and wants to spend his life with her. But Nishi won’t let this happen. Later, Sonakshi and Rohit join hands against Nishi and the episode ends here.

