'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update Feb 04: Sonakshi Confronts Nishi

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum show revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead role is played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar respectively.

Today’s episode starts with Nishi asking Sonakshi if she wants to admit she pushed Naren. Sonakshi stops Nishi and confesses that she pushed Naren and tried to kill him. A few hours previously; Rohit goes to Sonakshi and asks why she was not receiving his call. Sonakshi says her mobile is not with her and if it would have been then also she would not take his call as she does not want to talk to him.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 04

Rohit also tells her that he does not want to talk. But there is some important work and he asks Sona to come with him. But Sonakshi refuses to. So Rohit picks Sonakshi up in his arm and takes her to the hospital. On the other hand, Tanya and Rohan go out. Pari threatens Tanya and says she will make Rohan hers forever. Tanya gets restless.

At the hospital, Preeti thanks Rohit for bringing Sona to the hospital. They both blame each other for lying to each other. Preeti says Sonakshi never tells lies and asks Rohit to appologize to Sona. They both taunt each other for their actions. However, Rohit says sorry to Sona while holding her hands. Preeti later also asks Rohit to say I love you to Sonakshi. Hence Rohit and Sona say I love you to each other because of Preeti and hug each other. Preeti later agrees to go for tests.

At home, Nishi instigates Akash and Dipa against Sonakshi and tells them that she entered her room with a hidden motive. Soon, Sonakshi comes back home and looks for her mobile. Meanwhile, she gets scared of seeing Nishi. Nishi asks Sonakshi why she went to her room. Sonakshi says she went to take the number of computer man. Nishi says she can fool YK by her words, but not her.

Sonakshi argues with Nishi. Sonakshi gets shocked and stops Nishi. She yells and says yes, she pushed Naren with the left hand and tried to kill him. Nishi stands stunned after hearing Sonakshi’s words and investigations. Sonakshi threatens Nishi and says she and police have proof against her. She will expose her in front of the whole family.

Meanwhile, Nishi does drama seeing Veena and Sonakshi stands shocked seeing her reactions. Later, Veena asks Nishi what is happening in the room. Again, Nishi starts manipulating Veena against Sonakshi. Sonakshi exposes Nishi’s deed to Veena and the latter stands shocked.

