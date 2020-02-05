'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 4 Written Updates: Rudraksh Meets Saransh

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. Yeh Hai Mohabbatien has been one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 this year. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 4 written update: Rudraksh meets Saransh

The episode begins with Rudraksh being shocked as he realises that Saransh is the son of Rajeev and Prisha. Prisha then looks at him and Rudraksh is confused as he does not understand the motive of Prisha behind killing his brother. He demands to know why she killed his brother as he would have anyway looked after Saransh's future. He is desperate to know her reason behind blackmailing and killing his brother. In the midst of all this, the inspector walks in and takes Prisha away.

Rudraksh questions Rajeev's motive and thinks that he is married to Ahana so why would he have an affair with someone else. He recalls the time when Rajeev mentioned about a kid, Rudra thinks that the kid Rajeev mentioned could possibly be Saransh. Ahana tells Balraj that life goes on and that she will move on eventually. She says that currently she is only focused on the marriage of Rudra and Mishika. They decide to bring this marriage proposal to Rudra as it was the dying wish of Rajeev, according to Ahana.

Vasu can be seen doing puja while Saransh comes in and mentions that he has finished all his work. Gopal ties a mauli on his hand and tells him that it will help him to keep all the problems away. Saransh says that he wants one for his mom as well. Meanwhile, Ahana informs Mishika about the proposal that she will bring to Rudra about their marriage. Mishika gets happy and calls Ahana a genius; Rudra, on the other hand, is shocked to hear the news.

Meanwhile, Goal and Vasu discuss how to get admission for Saransh. They decide to reveal to the Khurrana family that Saransh is their blood and thus try to get them to secure his admission. They inform Saransh that they will first go to his school and then go to meet his mom. Rudra tells his lawyer to never mention that Saransh is the son of Rajeev as it will keep worrying Ahana. Meanwhile, Mishika enters and tells Rudra that she cannot see him in pain and tries to talk to him. She tells him that as she is going to be his wife it is her duty to take care of him. Rudra sneezes on her and wipes his nose with her dress.

Meanwhile, in the cell, Prisha thinks about Rudra and Yuvraj and thinks how different their testimony of Rajeev was. She realises that one of them is lying and that she has to find out the truth. Saransh watches Rudraksh and approaches him with a request to stop the game. Rudraksh asks him what game he is talking about. Saransh tells him that he knows he is acting and proceeds to tie a mauli on his hand and tells him that this will help to end all the problems in his life. Rudraksh smiles at his innocence.

