Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update Feb 6: Rohit Unravels The Truth?

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar. The episode for February 6 starts with Rohit saying that Naren was pushed by someone who is left-handed, adding that the same person has signed on the prenup too. Nishi is shocked upon hearing him. Rohit says he has seen all the clues and knows everything.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update February 6

Rohit sits beside Naren and asks him to open his eyes and tell him the truth. He apologises for being so rude with him. Veena asks Dipa to get the papers ready. She asks Rohit to go out as she is there to take care of Naren. At home, Sonakshi and Nishi argue with each other. Sonakshi says that she will expose Nishi’s true intentions in front of everyone. Nishi challenges Sonakshi that in the next 24 hours, Rohit will divorce her and throw her out from the house.

On the other hand, Mahesh damages Sonakshi’s picture and asks why she married Rohit. He thinks aloud that he will take Sona away and take his revenge. In the hospital, Rohit slaps Ajit after a new truth comes to light.

Meanwhile, Nishi learns that the clue which Mahesh stole from the police and the girl is fake. Mahesh comes to know that the inspector has already sent all the proof to Rohit. Nishi calls the courier service and learns that parcel is already out for delivery. Meanwhile, Nishi hides from everyone and tries to escape, but Sona catches her.

Meanwhile, Pari meets her friend. The girl gives her pills which can help to have an abortion. Meanwhile, Nishi reaches Rohit’s cabin with a courier. She thinks that she got the proof but there were medicines in the packet.

At home, Sonakshi gets ready for Rohit and thinks that the misunderstanding between them is cleared. She dreams of Rohit and talks to Rohit’s picture. Nishi reaches Rohit's cabin. Rohit says that a left-handed person has pushed Naren to death. The same person has signed on the prenup too. A shocked Nishi faces him. Rohit says he has seen all the clues, and that he knows her real intentions.

