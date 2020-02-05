Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Nishi Warns Sonakshi That Rohit Will Kick Her Out Of The House

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum show revolves around the lives of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

Kishwer Merchant who essays the role of Dr. Nishi Sippy recently posted a video on her Instagram handle. The actor gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Nishi's warning for Sonakshi

In the video, Dipika Kakkar as Sonakshi is seen threatening Nishi that no matter how much she acts or tries to manipulate people, she will expose her in front of everyone.

In the next shot of the video, Nishi responds to Sonakshi by giving her a warning. She warns Sonakshi that in 24 hours she will convince Rohit to kick Sonakshi out of the house. It would be interesting for fans to see whether Sonakshi would be shown doors by Rohit or Nishi’s real face would be exposed in front of everyone.

In the last episode, Rohit goes to Sonakshi and asks why she was not receiving his call. Sonakshi says her mobile is not with her and also that she does not want to talk to him. Sonakshi indulges in an argument with Nishi as Sonakshi blames the latter that she pushed Naren to kill him. Sonakshi threatens Nishi that she would expose her as she has proof to show to the police.

Meanwhile, Nishi does drama and Veena and Sonakshi stand shocked seeing her reactions. Later, Veena asks Nishi what is happening in the room. Again, Nishi starts manipulating Veena against Sonakshi. Sonakshi exposes Nishi’s deed to Veena and the latter stands shocked.

Image Courtesy: Kishwer Merchant Instagram

