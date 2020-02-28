'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | Feb 27: Sonakshi's Blood Reports Are Positive

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar. The episode starts with a nurse taking Sonakshi to the medical camp. Suman reaches the hospital and tells Sumit that they took Sonakshi away. Rohit overhears their conversation.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 27

A few hours before, Rohit is seen looking at an envelope which has Sonakshi’s report. Tulsi asks him to open it and check. But he refuses and asks her to read it. She reads and tells Rohit that the report is positive and there is supervirus in Sonakshi’s blood. Rohit gets devastated upon hearing that.

Meanwhile, Suman reaches the hospital and reads the report. She refuses to believe that Sonakshi is affected by the virus. Sumit comforts Suman but she says that she doesn’t need anyone’s compassion and leaves to meet Sonakshi.

At the hospital, the doctor says that whoever has been affected with the virus must be taken out of Mumbai for a camp. The nurse comes to take Sonakshi also. Suman comes and says she won’t let her daughter go to the camp to die. Sumit tries making her understand that there is no medicine for the virus yet. Sonakshi interrupts and says that nobody can help her in the current situation.

Sumit asks the nurse to give him 30 minutes so that he can find a way to help Sonakshi. The doctor asks Suman and Sonakshi to cooperate since buses are full and about to leave for the camp but Suman refuses. Sumit meets Rohit and informs him about Sonakshi being taken to the camp. Sumit asks him to stop Sonakshi from going to camp.

On the other hand, Suman is taken away from Sonakshi. Sonakshi sits in the car and leaves for the camp. Suman is locked by nurses in a room and she begs them to open the door. Meanwhile, Nishi gets happy hearing that Sonakshi has been taken to the camp. She looks at the original report of Sonakshi which shows her result negative. Sumit and Rohit reach the hospital and a nurse tells them that all patients have been taken to the camp.

Suman meets Sumit and informs him they took Sonakshi away. Rohit asks the person in charge of the hospital about Sonakshi but he replies that he doesn’t know anything and asks Rohit to go to the camp and check about the patient there. Nishi reveals that Sonakshi has normal flu but now she will get affected by the virus staying between infected people and Rohit won’t be able to save her.

On the other hand, Veena cries in front of Naren asking him to get well soon. Nishi looks at them from the door. Naren moves his hand and Nishi recalls nurse telling her that Naren had come for follow up and met Sonakshi as well.

Ajit comes and asks Nishi why she is standing outside. Hearing her name, Naren stops moving his hand. Nishi says to Ajit that she was about to go inside but stopped seeing Veena talking to Naren. Veena asks her to come inside. Ajit comes and hugs Naren and asks him to be careful around Nishi. Nishi says that she is there to talk about Rohit’s remarriage. Veena says that maybe with Rohit’s remarriage they will get their happiness back.

Nishi asks Veena to make tea for her since she is having a severe headache. She also asks Ajit to go to the hospital for an important meeting too. Nishi and Naren are left alone in the room. Nishi sits in front of him and congratulates Naren on his recovery. She threatens to hit Naren’s hand with a knife. She reveals to Naren that Sonakshi will never be back in their lives. Nishi then makes a few cuts and bruises on Naren’s fingers and leaves.

On the other hand, Suman calls Pari and asks her to stay at home. Rohit and Sumit come back to the hospital and tell Suman that Sonakshi hasn’t reached the camp yet. Ajit comes back to Naren’s room and asks him how he got injured and asks if Nishi did something to him. He asks Naren to write down what happened. Naren recalls Nishi’s words and writes ‘S’.

Ajit guesses that it is about Sonakshi and asks Naren to write further. Naren later writes ‘D’ and Ajit guesses that it can be that she is in danger. At the hospital, Suman wonders where Sonakshi is and the episode ends here.

