'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update February 7: Will Sonakshi Sign The Divorce Papers?

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is an Indian television show broadcasting on Star Plus. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar. Check out the written updates and highlights from Friday's episode, February 7.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update of Friday, February 7, 2020

The episode started with the Sippy family along with YK accusing Sonakshi. Rohit shouts everyone to stop. Sonakshi questions him if he trusts her. To Sonakshi’s surprise, Rohit gives her the divorce papers. On the other hand, Naren's health gets worse, Veena and Rohit stand stunned. Later, Nishi reveals to Rohit that she has hacked Naren’s pacemaker and is controlling him through an app. She warns Rohit that if he reveals her truth in front of Sippy's family then she will slower down Naren’s breath.

Rohit asks Nishi about her demands. Nishi asks Rohit to throw Sonakshi out of the house without revealing anything to anyone. Rohit stands startled. Nishi warns Rohit to not tell anything to Sonakshi or else she would harm Naren. Veena demands Rohit to divorce Sonakshi. Rohit tries to reveal Nishi's real face to Veena but Nishi enters the room at the same time. Rohit comes back home while everyone is excusing Sonakshi. The episode ends with Rohit giving divorce papers to Sonakshi.

Image Source - A still from Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's February 7 episode

