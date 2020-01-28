'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' January 27 Written Update: Nishi Provokes Veena

The January 27 episode begins with Veena asking Sonakshi if she tells everything to Rohit and doesn’t hide anything from him. In reply to that Sonakshi says to her that why she will hide anything from Rohit. Rohit tries to help Sonakshi by saying that she might be in stress. But, soon Veena then asks Sonakshi why she hasn’t yet told Rohit about the prenup agreement.

The day before, Inspector does the investigation and asks questions from Sonakshi. Rohit makes Veena meets Naren and asks him to wake up. Meanwhile, Suman goes to the police station and ask Sonakshi to come back home with her as Sippy’s do not care for her and says they are thankless. Sonakshi says to Suman that the family needs her and she will go to the hospital. Ajit comes and gives Rohit’s call to Sonakshi and Rohit apologies to Sonakshi for not being there with her.

There, Pari meets Rohan and asks him when he is going to come back to her. Rohan recalls Tanya’s threaten and says to Pari that their relationship is over. Pari stands shocked and Rohan warns not to try contacting him anymore.

On another side, Rohit and Sonakshi clear their misunderstanding. Seeing them together Nishi gets worried. Nishi thinks to use prenup matter against Sonakshi so that Rohit can throw her out. Nishi takes the Prenup papers from Naren’s room and reads them. She exchanges the paper and laughs. YK comes to Nishi and asks her if she is fine.

He adds he doesn’t agree Sonakshi can provoke Naren for suicide. Nishi says she agrees with him. In the morning, Nishi manipulates Veena against Sonakshi. There, Sonakshi accidentally burns her hand and Rohit takes care of her. She thanks and asks do you trust me? Rohit replies by saying that he believes more than himself. Meanwhile, Veena interrupts and asks Rohit if he truly believes Sonakshi.

Later, Veena asks Sonakshi do you tell everything to Rohit. Sonakshi says why would I hide anything. Rohit asks Veena to calm down, as might she is stress. But Veena tells that Sonakshi is fooling you. She throws the prenup agreement paper and asks Sonakshi to answer Rohit. Sonakshi recalls the prenup. Veena asks why didn’t you tell Rohit about signing this prenup agreement if you tell him everything. Rohit asks about a prenup and the episode ends here. Stay tuned to know written updates.

