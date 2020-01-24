Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 23: Not Karan But Rishabh Gets Preeta Out Of Jail

Kundali Bhagya's previous episode turned out to be quite interesting. The episode started with Preeta still in jail asking Srishti where her mother and Karan is. Preeta keeps repeating to Srishti and asks her about her conversation with Karan. When Srishti remains silent, Preeta asks her if she even had a word with Karan.

Just then, Sarla comes back with Janki to the police station. As soon as they come Preeta starts questioning them too. She asks her mother if Karan is coming to bail her out. At the Luthra house, Sherlyn, Kareena and Ramona go to Karan's mother's room to check on her. Sherlyn asks her why is she so quiet, to which she says that she has never felt this lonely in her own house.

Ramona and Kareena then talk about Preeta, Ramona tells Kareena that she does not want Preeta to come between Karan and her daughter. Kareena then tells Ramona that Rishabh used to like Preeta but, she eventually got him married to Sherlyn because of her hatred for Preeta. She further adds that she will get Karan and Mahira married and nobody can stop her from doing that.

In the hospital, Karan and Mahira are together and Karan asks her to eat. Mahira acts that her hand is paining and she cannot lift the fork and so she asks Karan to feed her. Karan then gets a call from Kareena, and they inquire about Mahira. Mahira tells them that she is feeling better. Soon, Rishabh starts calling Karan but Karan ignores his calls.

After Karan ignores Rishabh's calls Rishabh starts wondering if Karan knows everything about this issue. In the police station, Sarla tells Preeta that she will rescue her and she does not need to worry about it. Meanwhile, Rishabh walks in and assures Sarla that he will bail Preeta.

Rishabh gets into a heated conversation with the appointed police officer but eventually orders a constable to let Preeta out. The constable lets Preeta out of the jail and the Aroras get emotional. Everyone thanks Rishabh for what he has done and Preeta asks him about Karan. He says Karan might be busy with some work or else he would have come to release Preeta.

Sherlyn, on the other hand, is very happy with whatever she did. She calls herself smart and intelligent for sending Preeta to jail. She then decides to go meet her mother and is even happy that Rishabh isn't around to help the Aroras.

