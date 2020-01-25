Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 24: Karan Tells Mahira That Preeta Is Out From Jail

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta asks about Karan, who does not arrive at the police station. She realises that he had ignored Srishti’s calls. Meanwhile, Rakhi avoids listening to Kareena and Sherlyn when they rebuke her about being on Sarla’s side. Even Karan supports Kareena and says that she was correct to not help Sarla. Rishabh goes to the police station and bails Preeta out. He takes back the complaint made by Sherlyn.

Here’s what happened in the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan’s mind wanders in thoughts. He thinks about the possibility of Preeta trying to kill Mahira. He flees the hospital to get Preeta out. However, Rishabh has already taken her out on bail. He even insists to drop her back home safely.

Therefore, when Karan arrives at the police station, Preeta had already headed towards her home. Hence, the police inspector tells him about her being released by Rishabh, who withdrew the case. Though Karan gets thoroughly shocked, he takes a sigh of relief to find Preeta safe. Meanwhile, Rishabh drops her home and witnesses Sammy with Dadi. Srishti thanks Sammy for giving a call to Rishabh.

Right after he reaches home, Rishabh searches for Sherlyn. He reveals Kareena and Ramona that he had not felt that Preeta was guilty of Mahira and hence, released her. Rakhi was satisfied with this news. Later on, he enters Karan’s bedroom and asks him why did he not trust Preeta. He also tells that the lawyer saw Karan who attempted to save Preeta. Rishabh advises Karan to follow his instincts and go help his wife. Confused, Karan says would be wife? Rishabh angrily says wife and by that he means Preeta. He says Karan has married Preeta and she is only his wife.

After some time, Karan receives a call from Mahira and heads back to the hospital. But when Preeta tries calling him, he refuses to pick up his mobile. Confused, Preeta asks Srishti whether Karan took her call earlier or not. Srishti admits to lying as she was worried that Karan was ignoring them again. Meanwhile, Karan reaches the hospital and informs Mahira that Preeta is out on bail.

