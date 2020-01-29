'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 29: Luv Changes The Speech 3 Idiots-style

In the January 29 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Luv, Kush and Abhishek changed words in Kairav and Vansh’s speech like the one in the movie 3 Idiots. Trisha accused them and threatened to complain to the police. Later, Naira and Trisha are lauded for their dance performance by everyone.

Trisha infuriates Luv even further

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 29 episode began with Naira saying that Luv and Kush were her favourites. However, Luv was getting irritated by Trisha. Just then Abhishek came to them and asked when would they be getting their new bikes. Trisha told Luv that the security guard was looking for him as his bike was about to get towed. This angered Luv who asked her to mind her own business. But Trisha said that since they would not be getting new ones, they should learn to value the old bikes.

Luv and Abhishek try the 3 Idiots way…

Trisha told Naira that she was writing down pointers for Kairav and Vansh’s speech. Naira complimented her saying it was a good idea. This gave Abhishek the idea to change the speech like the 3 Idiots movie. Although Kush denied, Luv said they should do it to show Trisha her real place. Surekha said their children worked hard.

…But the minister has watched the movie

The minister came as the chief guest and Manish asked him to sit down. Kairav and Vansh came on to the stage to begin their speech. Kush was getting worried but Luv and Abhishek asked him to relax. Kairav and Vansh started their speech and everyone began to laugh. Naira and Kartik signalled the children to stop reading. Naira came on to the stage and apologised saying the kids got nervous and were reading wrong.

The minister said even he had watched the movie and it was alright. Meanwhile, Trisha saw Luv, Abhishek and Kush laughing. She accused them of changing the speech. She argued with them and recorded the whole thing on the phone. But Luv made her drop her phone and Trisha slapped him for it. She also threatened to file a police complaint and left. Luv got even angrier.

Naira and Trisha give a phenomenal dance performance

Later, it was time for the dance performance. Naira asked Kartik to find Trisha as it was time for Trisha’s entrance on the stage. Kartik went to look for Trisha as Naira and the others started to dance on the stage. Trisha came just then and also started dancing. After the performance finished, everyone clapped for Naira and Trisha.

