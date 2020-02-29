Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Here's How The Star Cast Celebrated Their Last Day Of Shoot On Set

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a popular Indian television show that revolves around the story of Rohit, a successful cardiologist, who develops a bond with Sonakshi who is a television actor. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, stars Dipika Kakar, Karan Grover, Prachi Shah and many more. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum enjoys a huge fan following but it was recently reported that the show would air its last episode on March 14th, 2020.

Read | 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | Feb 27: Sonakshi's Blood Reports Are Positive

Read | Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update Feb 18: Rohit Saves Sonkashi

Here's how the star cast celebrated on the last day shoot

While there are still episodes to go live, the cast and crew have wrapped up the filming of the finale episode. The cast members of the show took to their social media handles to show how the team celebrated on the last day of the shoot and made it memorable. From cake cutting to photo sessions with each other, the cast members made the most of the last day.

Read | 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | Feb 26: Tanya Diagnosed With PTSD

The cast members of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum were seen dancing, clicking photographs, and cutting cakes in celebrations of a successful show ending. Ever since the show has been on air, it has enjoyed a good TRP on the TRP charts as well as has won many awards for its story, actors, roles, etc. The show is counted among the 'most entertaining shows' on television. Although the reason for the show coming to an end it unknown, it has been reported that it is being overtaken by another show on the channel. Reportedly, fans are disheartened with the fact that the show is going off-air and have taken to social media to express their feelings regarding the show going off-air.

Read | Karan V Grover And Dipika Kakkar's 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' To Go Off Air?

Read |Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update February 28: Rohan Finds Sonakshi's Blood Report

Image credits: Screengrab from the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.