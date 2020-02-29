Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update February 28: Rohan Finds Sonakshi's Blood Report

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different fields. Although they are poles apart, they are meant to collide.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update February 28, 2020

The latest episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum begins with Suman who was seen worrying about Sonakshi. She thought to herself that Sonakshi might have taken some wrong decision. On the other hand, Rohit also worried about Sonakshi. The doctor told Rohit that Sonakshi did not board the bus, instead, she went somewhere by car. Rohit also received a call from Ajit who told him Nishi may be the reason behind Sonakshi’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, Pari called Rohan to gain sympathy. He cried inconsolably and hugged Pari. Rohit also asked Ajit to keep an eye on Nishi. He added to not let Nishi go somewhere out. Pari asked Rohan to calm down. Later, Rohan was hunting for clues against Nishi in her cabin. Rohan found Sonakshi’s blood report which said she isn’t suffering from Super Virus.

Rohan was happy to see it. In the meantime, Rohit also thought that Nishi is the culprit. Rohit then informed Tulsi that he would get Sonakshi back home at any cost. At home, Veena and Nishi were shortlisting girls for Rohit. He got angry with them as he doesn’t want to remarry. Rohit asked Nishi to come with him.

Later, Rohit confronted Nishi about Sonakshi. Nishi denied saying that she had no clue where Sonakshi was. Rohit then choked Nishi’s throat and threatened to expose her. Nishi, on the other hand, was wondering who could kidnap her.

Later, Rohit was seen telling Suman and Sumit that Sonakshi isn’t suffering from any virus. The inspector informed that they got Sonakshi’s car but the driver and Sonakshi both were missing. Suman then accused Rohit of ruining Sonakshi’s life. He retorted saying he will bring her back. Will Rohit be able to find Sonakshi?

