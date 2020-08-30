'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' Actors Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan's Friendship Is Just Adorable; See

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan pair Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan have wowed audiences with their sizzling chemistry on-screen. But not many know that the duo shares an unbreakable bond of friendship off-screen too. Often the two post hilarious videos of each other on their social media accounts. From dancing together to making quirky Tik Tok videos, they have entertained their fan army. Here’s taking a sneak-peek into Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan’s tale of friendship.

Do your dance

This Instagram video features Niti and Parth dancing their heart out, but the ending is quite gripping. The Tik Tok begins with Parth following Niti’s dance instructions, however, when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor picks up the pace with his desi move, Niti unleashes her exceptional dancing skills. Being fed up, Parth leaves the video. Take a look:

Do you know something?

Here, Niti and Parth can be seen recreating the iconic conversation between Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani from the classic show Friends when they discover Chandler and Monica's secret relationship. Reciting their dialogues gracefully, the duo appears to amuse their followers. But Niti’s adorable expression caught viewers’ attention the most. Check it out here:

Do you know something? Part 2

Niti appears to have liked the Friends dialogue a lot and the part 2 video is a testimony to it. The two narrated the same dialogue, however, with a different set of expressions this time. The Ishqbaaz actor while sharing the video wrote alongside how the 'Take 2' of the iconic conversation between Rachel and Joey was just for her. Take a look at it here:

Previously, Niti also shared a behind-the-scenes video and pictures from the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 3. Donning ethnic ensembles, the duo can be seen shooting the climax scene of the show as they set the dance stage on fire with their romantic moves. Hand in hand, they appear alongside the other co-actors of their show.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is a romantic show that stars Niti Taylor as Nandini Murthy and Parth Samthaan as Manik Malhotra. The core theme of the show highlights the importance of friendship, relationships and family bonds. The plot unveils how two completely opposite people Nandini and Manik fall in love with each other and fight all odds to stay together.

