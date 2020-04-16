Kamya Panjabi gets charged Rs 1.53 lakh for Rs 1532 telecom bill, terms it 'unbelievable'

Kamya Panjabi experienced an unpleasant experience recently when she was trying to pay her telecom bill. The actor intended to pay Rs 1532, but claimed that she got charged Rs 1.53 lakh instead. The 40-year-old termed it ‘unbelievable’ and asked the telecom company how it was even possible.

Taking to Twitter, Kamya posted screenshots from when she tried to pay her bill for a telecom company. In the picture, the amount Rs 1,51,809.80 is seen billed from her account. In the text message that she received, it is shown that she had a transaction of Rs 1,53,343 with the telecom company.

Kamya wrote that one needs to be careful while paying the bills through the app, because one could get cheated while doing so.

Here’s the post

If you pay your monthly telecom bills through the Airtel app, be careful. You can get cheated and its unbelievable When you click pay bill option of a bill of Rs. 1532, your cc gets charged of Rs 1.533 lacs. How is that possible @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence pic.twitter.com/yKRJNv2Kvy — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) April 16, 2020

The official handle of the company replied that it was unlikely and that they were contacting her to resolve the situation.

Hi! This is highly unlikely. I'm calling you right away to discuss more about this matter in detail. Thank you, Rubal https://t.co/2G23qpsqlP — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) April 16, 2020

Stars are known to prefer the medium of Twitter to express their grievances on various issues. Telecom companies are often at the receiving end from the celebrities, for service issues mainly and also for billing-related difficulties.

Meanwhile, Kamya was in the news earlier in the year for her marriage to Shalabh Dang. She has also changed her name on social media platforms to Kamya Shalabh Dang. Known for her work in shows like Bigg Boss and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani for close to two decades, she is currently seen in the show Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaan Ki, though currently all shootings have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

