Kamya Panjabi & Shalabh Dang Soak In Colours Of Love On Their First Holi; See Pics

Recently, television actor Kamya Panjabi celebrated her one month marriage anniversary on the occasion of Holi 2020. She got hitched to Delhi-based businessman Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020, in Mumbai. Kamya Panjabi shared pictures to wish hubby Shalabh Dang on their one-month wedding anniversary.

Interestingly, Kamya Panjabi sported a traditional look in a purple saree. To complete her overall attire, she added a red rose to style her hair, whereas, her husband Shalabh Dang opted for a black suit. Instagramming the pictures, Kamya wrote a caption that read 'How i got so lucky I would never know 🥰 Happy one month of Mr n Mrs Dang to us @shalabhdang I love you ❤️'

See the pic below:

On the other side, in the latest post, Kamya gave an insight into their first Holi celebration after getting married. The Shakti actor looks happy in the slideshow as she poses with husband Shalabh Dang. In the slideshow, Kamya is seen soaked in red colour. She expressed her happiness and wrote, 'Happy Holi from us to you 💛' in the caption. Her fans and followers poured their love in the comments section and flooded it with best wishes for the duo.

Take a look below:

