Kamya Panjabi Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party With Her Girl Gang; See Inside Pics

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Panjabi is currently enjoying the best time of her life. As she is all set to tie the knot soon. The actor is all set to get hitched with beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. With only a few days left for the marriage, the Shakti actor is enjoying best of this time and her friends are also ensuring to make these days memorable for Kamya Panjabi.

Kamya Panjabi's lavish bachelorette party:

The bride-to-be recently got a sweet surprise from her girl gang, who hosted a surprise bachelorette party for her. The girl squad organised a fun-filled party, leaving no stone unturned in all the preparations and pre-celebrations. Kamya took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her amazing bachelorette party. In the pictures, Kamya is seen donning a pretty sizzling black spaghetti top with a red skirt. She paired it with a gajra and a beautiful neck-piece. She also paired her look with a traditional nose ring.

Well, this added a unique twist to her attire. She looked very pretty in the Indo-western outfit with her girl squad. Not one or two, Kamya Panjabi shared a bunch of pictures from the bash. In all the pictures she is seen posing with her girl squad with a bright smile on her face revealed her excitement. From the pictures, one can make out that the party was filled with fun, poses, pampering and a lot of self-love. The bride-to-be surely had a gala time with her girl squad.

Kamya and Shalabh's pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 9, 2020. While the couple will exchange wedding vows on February 10, 2020. The celebration does not stop here. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a lavish party on February 11, 2020. Many congratulations to the couple.

