Kamya Punjabi And Husband Shalabh Dang Seal It With A Kiss; See Pic

Television News

Recently married to Shalabh Dang, television actor Kamya Punjabi shared a kiss with her husband in their reception party. Read on to know more about it.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
kamya punjabi

Television actor Kamya Punjabi recently got married to Shalabh Dang on Monday, February 10 in Mumbai. It was a grand affair preceded by a gurudwara engagement and glamorous Mehendi and haldi ceremony. The actor also hosted a grand wedding reception for her guests on February 12.

Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang's passionate kiss

Taking to her Instagram account, the newly-married actor shared a picture with her husband, Shalabh Dang. Both looked gorgeous in black attires. However, it was not their outfits that caught the attention in the picture.

Kamya and Shalabh posed in the picture kissing each other. Kamya posted the picture with the caption, “So here is my fav one from the party 😍 Pic credit: @theglamweddingofficial #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

Followers of Kamya Punjabi started commenting as soon as she posted the picture on her Instagram account. Fans also congratulated the actor on her special occasion. Here is what they said:

shalabh dang kamya punjabi's wedding kamya punjabi's husband shalabh dang

shalabh dang kamya punjabi's wedding kamya punjabi's husband shalabh dang

Kamya Punjabi also shared pictures from the wedding, haldi and engagement ceremonies on her social media account. She looked gorgeous in every picture sporting gorgeous outfits. Many television celebrities attended her reception party including the likes of Rubina Dilaik, Roshani Sahota and Jigyasa Singh.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

Published:
