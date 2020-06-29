Kamya Panjabi Opens Up About Battling Depression After Break Up With Karan Patel

Television actor Kamya Panjabi recently opened up about her struggles after she broke up with actor Karan Patel. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kamya mentioned that she slipped into depression after her relationship with Karan Patel ended. She continued that she took counselling sessions and gave herself enough time to get over that phase so that she could live her life again.

Kamya Panjabi revealed that it took her two and a half years to get back to normal life. She added that she was eating, sleeping on time, talking to her friends, and going back to work. Kamya Panjabi addressed that phase of her life as ‘imprisonment’. She added that she worked hard on herself to come out of that jail and she is not going back there.

Talking about her breakup, Kamya Panjabi said that she had gone under a shell. She had stopped eating and sleeping and even didn’t felt like doing anything. She continued that she was undergoing counselling and there were lots of things happening. Adding to that, Kamya Panjabi said that now she has started living her life and she is not ready to compromise or sacrifice for anyone or for anything. She wrapped up the conversation saying that it felt like she was out of jail and she is not ready to go inside it again.

Kamya Panjabi had tied the knot to Shalabh Dang in February this year. Amidst the nationwide lockdown, Kamya got to spend some time with her husband's family and relatives in Delhi. She also shared a glimpse of her lovely time with his family on her social media. The actor in the recent past travelled to Mumbai along with her 10-year-old daughter Aara.

The actor shared a picture of herself posing with her daughter before they left for Mumbai. It seems that Kamya has taken all the necessary precautions while travelling with her daughter. The picture has Kamya Punjabi and her daughter sporting white-coloured personal protection equipment.

Reportedly, the Shakti actor's husband Shalabh Dang is also a medical professional so it seems that there is no compromise in the precautions taken by her as well as her daughter. Kamya Panjabi essays the role of Preeto in the show. The actor was heading back to Mumbai as the shooting of the show are resuming. Take a look at Kamya Panjabi's post.

