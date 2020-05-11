Kamya Punjabi Hits Back At Trolls Who Slammed Her For Wasting Water

Bigg Boss 7 fame star, Kamya Punjabi is happily enjoying her time with husband Shalabh Dang along with kids. The actress tied the knot with her longtime beau Shalabh in February this year, and since then is beaming in happiness. With the country being under strick lockdown, the actress seems to be making the most of her time with her family. Recently the star shared a video on social media where her kids and husband are having a great time while spilling water on each other. The video caught the attention of many, and they started bashing the actress for it.

Kamya Punjabi shares a loving video

Kamya uploaded the loving video on Instagram where her husband and kids are seeing playing with water in the parking area. The video shows Shalab and the kids splashing water on each other and having a gala time. It looks like it all happened when Shalab was washing his car, and the kids decided to turn it into a fun activity. While the kids and Shalab are making merry and dancing as they play with water, Kamya captured their fun-loving moment.

Kamya captioned the video as, "Lockdown meh bachho ko agar rakhna hai busy n entertained, unse apni gaadi dhulwa doh 🤪 @shalabhdang. P.S yeh bhi kyu baaki reh jaaye 🤩 waise yahan gaadi se jyada bachhe dhul rahe hai 😍 (During lockdown if you need to keep your children entertained, then you can make them wash the car. P.S- Why should they be left behind. Moreover, more than the car the children are getting washed).

Kamya gives a befitting reply to trolls

The actress received criticism from the people in the comment section for not utilizing the water judiciously. Some slammed the star for wasting water amid lockdown, while the rest asked her to teach water conservation values to her children. One of the users wrote that instead of wasting water, Kamya could have asked to teach the upcoming generations to use precious water judiciously. Another user reminded the star that people are dying due to scarcity of water. A third user asked Kamya to preserve water.

However, after reading the comments, the Shakti actress who is known for her bold and straightforward attitude did not bow down and hit back at the trolls. Giving a befitting reply she said 'Bhaiyoo aur behno, 2 bucket paani meh 2 bachhe aur ek gaadi ne naah liya, ab karo hisaab yeh nuksaan hua ya bachat hui ? Hisaab aaye naa aaye ek kaam zaroor kar lena, ghar par baithna aur desh ko bachana! Namaste!' (Ladies and gentlemen, with 2 buckets of water, 2 kids and car have taken bath, now tell me if this is saving water or wasting it? Well, if you're not good at calculating, just make sure that you stay home and save the country.')

