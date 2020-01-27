Kamya Panjabi Shares Fun Moments With Her Television Co-stars; See Pics

Kamya Panjabi is a household name in the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for portraying negative characters in the soap operas. Panjabi also appeared in various Bollywood films including Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Yaadein and Koi Mil Gaya. The actor was recently seen in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki that airs on Colors TV. We have compiled some of Kamya Panjabi's photos with her co-stars.

1. Diwali celebrations with Srishty Rode

2. A still from Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

3. Celebrating Makar Sankranti with Rubina Dilaik

4. On the occasion of Lakshya Handa’s birthday

5. With her best friend and the late actor Pratyusha Banerjee

6. Rocking the new year celebrations

7. Congratulating Kushal Tandon for Ardour28 in Mumbai

8. Another one with Rubina Dilaik

9. Another still from her soap opera

Personal front

On the personal front, Kamya Panjabi keeps her fans updated by sharing adorable pictures with her boyfriend Shalabh Dang. According to reports, the duo has planned to take their relationship to the next level. They will be getting married in February.

