Kamya Panjabi Shares Fun Moments With Her Television Co-stars; See Pics

Television News

Kamya Panjabi is one of the most sought after actors in the Indian television industry. Check out some of her best pictures with her television co-stars.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Panjabi is a household name in the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for portraying negative characters in the soap operas. Panjabi also appeared in various Bollywood films including Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Yaadein and Koi Mil Gaya. The actor was recently seen in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki that airs on Colors TV. We have compiled some of Kamya Panjabi's photos with her co-stars.

1. Diwali celebrations with Srishty Rode

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 

2. A still from Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 

3. Celebrating Makar Sankranti with Rubina Dilaik

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 

4. On the occasion of Lakshya Handa’s birthday 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 

5. With her best friend and the late actor Pratyusha Banerjee 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 

6. Rocking the new year celebrations

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

Also read: Bigg Boss: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi Slam Madhurima Tuli For Shaming Vishal Aditya Singh

7. Congratulating Kushal Tandon for Ardour28 in Mumbai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 

8. Another one with Rubina Dilaik 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Punjabi & Hiten Tejwani Criticize Arhaan Khan & Rashami Desai

9. Another still from her soap opera 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

Personal front

On the personal front, Kamya Panjabi keeps her fans updated by sharing adorable pictures with her boyfriend Shalabh Dang. According to reports, the duo has planned to take their relationship to the next level. They will be getting married in February. 

Also read: 'He Picked Up The Pieces & Made Me Happy,' Says Kamya Punjabi About Fiancee Shalabh Dang

Also read: Kamya Panjabi And Boyfriend Shalabh Dang Dubai Holiday Pictures

 

 

