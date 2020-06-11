Kamya Panjabi's 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Will Resume Shoot On Or Before June 15

Recently, television actor Kamya Panjabi confirmed with a leading news portal that she will soon resume the shooting of her serial, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In further conversation, Kamya Panjabi gave an insight into the plans of the makers to shoot amid the pandemic. Kamya Panjabi is hoping that the shoot might begin on or before June 15.

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki shooting updates

Kamya Panjabi reportedly said that all the arrangements are in place. She further added that the unit will be residing in the studio, and a cook will be hired for their food. There will be constant check-ups, and a nearby hotel has been booked for the actors who do not wish to travel, added Kamya Panjabi. She also stated that the technicians had been quarantined before the shoot. She concluded saying that the team of Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehssas Ki will be able to pull off this new normal successfully.

Kamya Panjabi's quarantine

As the conversation moved ahead, Kamya gave a sneak peek into her quarantine and talked about her wedding, which took place in February 2020. The actor, who tied the knot with Shalabh Dang, said that they were lucky to have picked a February date. Stating that her honeymoon was pushed because of the lockdown, she added that the lockdown gave a different kind of vacation to her.

Calling it as an 'opportunity to come closer as a family', she said that they watched movies, painted and her daughter and son fought, bonded and cooked together like siblings. She concluded saying that she got time to connect with her in-laws too. Kamya Panjabi's husband Shalabh is a healthcare professional and has been working on the field. Expressing her concern for him, Kamya said she was scared but also felt proud of the work he is doing.

Talking about the resuming of the shoots, the Maharashtra government has given the green light to continue the shooting work with a couple of guidelines. Reportedly, only 33% of a standard unit will be operational. And everyone on the set has to follow social distancing.

