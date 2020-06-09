Kamya Punjabi Heads To Mumbai With Daughter To Resume 'Shakti' Shoot; Fans React

Kamya Panjabi had been spending some quality time with her family in Delhi amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. But now the actor is all set to return to Mumbai today, that is on June 9, 2020, along with her 10-year-old daughter Aara. This is after the government has given permission for the TV shows to resume their shooting. Kamya Panjabi also hinted the same after she captioned her latest post saying, 'work calling.'

The actor shared a picture of herself posing with her daughter before they left for Mumbai. It seems that Kamya has taken all the necessary precautions while traveling with her daughter. The picture has Kamya Punjabi and her daughter sporting white-colored personal protection equipment.

Reportedly, the Shakti actor's husband, Shalabh Dang is also a medical professional so it seems that there is no compromise in the precautions taken by her as well as her daughter. Kamya Panjabi essays the role of Preeto in the show, Shakti and the actor is heading back to Mumbai as the shooting of the show is all set to resume soon which will also give her the time to self-isolate in the city before she jumps back to work. Take a look at Kamya Panjabi's post.

Kamya Panjabi's fans wished her a safe journey on her way back to Mumbai

Some of Kamya's fans were quick to react to her post. Many of them wished her a happy and safe journey on her way back to Mumbai. One of the fans also expressed concern about the alarming increase in the cases of the pandemic in Mumbai. TV actor and producer Vikas Kalantri also wished a safe journey for Kamya and her daughter. Take a look at some of the reactions under the actor's post.

The actor had tied the knot to Shalabh Dang in February this year. Amidst the ongoing lockdown, Kamya got to spend some time with her husband's family and relatives in Delhi. She also shared a glimpse of her lovely time with his family on her social media.

