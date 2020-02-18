Kangana Ranaut, Other Celebs Who Have Essayed The Role Of Air Force Pilot

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently announced her next project titled Tejas in which she will be essaying the role of a pilot. However, she is not the only one. Here are some movies based on the life of a female air force pilot, very well portrayed by our Bollywood stars.

Bollywood actors as Air Force Pilot

Also Read: 'Tejas' | Kangana Ranaut Playing IAF Pilot All The More Reason To Cheer: Abhishek Singhvi

Kangana Ranaut

Recently, Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of her upcoming movie Tejas. In the caption along with the picture she shared, she wrote that the film will be dedicated to all the braveheart and strong-headed women in uniform. Kangana Ranaut even mentioned the sacrifices these women make, day in and day out. Kangana Ranaut will be playing an airforce pilot in her next film...Tejas.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Comes To The Rescue Of A Paparazzi At The Airport; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a poster of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena. The movie produced under the banner of Dharma Productions will hit the theatres on April 24, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the lead role in the film of a female pilot who was a part of the Kargil War. The film is based on the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena and fans cannot wait for Janhvi Kapoor to release the trailer already.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Comment On Janhvi Kapoor's 'Kargil Girl' Post Is All Things 'love'

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari played the character of Flight lieutenant Seerat Kaur in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Although she did not play the lead role in the film, Kirti Kulhari did play an important part in the film. Kirti Kulhari was portrayed as a flight lieutenant who is given a chance to be a part of the historical event and achieved a lot of appreciation for her role.

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari's Ethnic Outfits Can Inspire Your Indian Wardrobe, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.