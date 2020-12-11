Kanika Mann Shares A Hilarious BTS Video From The Sets Of 'Kalma' Music Video; Watch

Television actor Kanika Mann, who is best known for her titular role in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, recently collaborated with Shoaibe Dhebar for singer Prateek Gandhi's newly-released song titled Kalma. The 'Sufiyana' music video of the love song premiered on YouTube on December 8, 2020, and it has garnered over 1.6 million views already. However, ahead of its release and post its release, Kanika Mann has been sharing BTS glimpses from the sets of Kalma with fans on Instagram to flaunt the picturesque locations it was filmed at and to showcase the process of shooting the music video of this Prateek Gandhi song.

Kanika Mann shares a hilarious BTS video from 'Kalma' shoot

Yesterday, i.e. December 10, 2020, television actor Kanika Mann shared yet another BTS video from the sets of her newly-released Kalma music video. After sharing a stunning photograph of herself in a black gown which she had donned for a shot in Kalma, Kanika has now shared a hilarious BTS video with co-star Shoaibe Dhebar. In the video clip shared by her, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor is seen trying to woo Shoibe while the latter was blindfolded and made to sit on a table. However, as soon as Kanika attempted to sit on his lap for a romantic shot, the founder of Nexus Records lost his balance which led to the duo falling on the floor.

Sharing the rib-tickling video on her Instagram handle, the 27-year-old penned a humourous caption, which read, "Shaq kr rha tha Mne gira dia (sic)". Soon after the video was shared, netizens couldn't hold back but express how funny the video was in the comment section of the post. Furthermore, actor Karan Jotwani also commented on the post and jokingly wrote, "Hits zyada last part pe milenge... keep it" while actor Shraddha Arya simply gushed, "Hahahahahhaha".

Meanwhile, the television actor has been sharing a lot of BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Kalma on her Instagram handle to promote the soulful song's release on YouTube and other music streaming platforms. About the song, while it is sung by Prateek Gandhi, Kalma's lyrics have been penned by Aniket Shukla and its music video has been directed by Faisal Miya Photuwale. Check out other Kanika Mann's videos from Kalma's shoot to have a sneak-peek into the sets of the music video.

