Kanika Mann To Play Another Mythical Goddess In 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' After Kali Maa

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's new episode will introduce the actual Guddan's another godly avatar after Kali Maa. Kanika Mann who has been the protagonist of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, since the shows first episode in 2018 and has been the most important character of the show played the role of Kali Maa in one of the old episodes to save Akshat's life. The actor will once again play another goddess in the upcoming episodes. Catch up on all the details here.

Kanika Mann's new avatar in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's new episode

Guddan has received immense love from fans in the show be it as Choti Guddan or Badi Guddan. The intriguing storyline of the show which follows the 20-year leap has made the fans very excited to see what happens in the life of Choti Guddan. The actor Kanika Mann who played Guddan before the leap plays the role of her daughter in the show as well.

While the upcoming episode will see Choti Guddan in trouble due to the evil intentions of Nia and Pushpa. The mother who was seen facing a tragic death with her husband Akshat in the show will rereturn as Durga Maa to save her daughter from the negative intentions of the antagonists of the show. This surprising scene will definitely leave the fans in awe of the actor. Watch a clip she posted on her Instagram handle recently.

Kanika Mann played the role of Kali Maa in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega in 2019. She was seen in a completely accurate avatar of the goddess to save her husband in the show Akshat. This time she will be seen in a white and red saree with a golden Mukhut and Trishul. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast includes Nishant Singh Tanwar who played Akshat, the lead protagonist but was met with a tragic death in the show. Savi Thakur as Agastya, Shweta Mahadik as Durga Jindal, Maera Mishra as Nia and Anahita Jahanbaksh as Pushpa.

Kanika Mann's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has won many accolades. It won't be wrong to say that Kanika Mann is the showrunner of the serial. According to IMDb she even won the ZEE Rishtey Award for Favourite Popular Face Female in the year 2019.

IMAGE CREDITS: @officialkanikamann IG

