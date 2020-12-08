Kanika Mann's New Single 'Kalma' Review: Prateek Gandhi's Voice Mesmerises Viewers

On December 8, 2020, Kanika Mann took to her Instagram handle and shared a short clip of her latest single Kalma. The singer informed her fans that the new music video is released today. She attached the link of her single in her bio on the social media site. The song is also sung by Prateek Gandhi. Along with Kanika Mann, Shoaibe Dhebar is also featured in the music video. Kanika Mann’s Kalma song has crossed over 21 thousand views in just two hours on YouTube.

Kanika Mann releases new single titled Kalma

As soon as she posted the details of her new song, her fans were quick to like it and flooded the comments section with positive reviews and red hearts. A user wrote, “It’s a very nice song dii” with fire emoticons. Another one called her ‘beautiful’. A fan commented, “Congratulations gorgeous” with a fire emoticon, while another one wrote, “So I just finished watching and came straight here to give my reviews… you honestly look mesmerizing. MashaAllah, and the song is beautifully recorded… it felt like I am watching a Royal Princess of Jaipur- much love @officialkanikamann” with heart eye face emoticon and a blue heart.

Kanika Mann’s 'Kalma' review

The song stars Kanika Mann and Shoaibe Dhebar in lead roles. The song is sung by Prateek Gandhi while the lyrics are written by Aniket Shukla. The song is being released under Nexus records and produced by Gazala Shaikh Khan. Faisal Miya Photuwala has directed the music video. The cinematography is taken care of by Shweta Poojary and Matin while the editing is done by Oswin Reveredo.

The song is a love story and it begins with Shoaibe holding Kanika’s hand as she comes running. The music video has a 'sufiyana' touch to it and has meaningful lyrics. Kanika looks mesmerizing as she grooves to the tunes and flaunts her beautiful smile. The song has received positive reviews from its viewers and has already crossed 21 thousand views in just a few hours of its release on YouTube.

On YouTube, a fan commented, “Omg such a beautiful voice, song, composition and everything about this song. Congratulations team” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “(Can’t take my eyes from you Kannnuuu) such a beautiful song both look stunning” with heart eye face emoticon. A user complimenting Kanika’s beauty wrote, “So beautiful, and Kanika Mann looking so beautiful, pure beauty” with heart eye face emoji. Another user commented, “Soulfully song dear. Truly brilliant man... god bless you and unique golden voice” with a red heart and several fire emoticons.

