Kanika Mann 'didn't Have Any Problem' Playing Old Lady In 'Guddan': 'Gone Are Those Days'

Kanika Mann who is playing Choti Guddan in Zee TV’s show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega recently opened up about her character aging and if she was ready for it. Kanika is currently seen as Choti Guddan and the show will be witnessing an interesting twist right now where Kanika will be seen donning several avatars. The daily soap witnessed a leap and Guddan’s character has been shown dead. The makers have introduced Guddan’s daughter as Choti Guddan.

Kanika Mann opens up about character aging

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Kanika was asked about her being skeptical about her character aging on the daily soap. She opened up and revealed that she was not scared and did not have a problem with aging on screen. She said that people who know her already know that she doesn’t mind playing any kind of role. Gone were the times when actors got type-casted for the kind of characters they played onscreen, Kanika added.

Kanika Mann being vocal about her thoughts and opinions

Kanika has been vocal about her struggles. Be it her family not supporting her acting career or accusations from her relatives, Kanika has spoken about them all. According to Hindustan Times, Kanika’s father was not in favour of her pursuing acting as a profession and asked her to quit college and get married. She also revealed that there was a ‘lot of drama’ while she was shooting for a music video.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is produced by Shoonya Square Productions starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead roles. It also has Shweta Mahadik, Sehrish Ali, among others. In the recent episode, Agastya is shown throwing Pushpa out of the house. Currently, the daily soap shows Kanika slaying four different looks and one of Kanika’s characters is shown aged. Viewers seem to love the twists and turns as they keep showering love on the social media platforms.

