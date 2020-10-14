Kanika Mann's Birthday Celebrated On 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Set With Cakes And Gifts

Zee TV’s popular soap opera, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s lead actor Kanika Mann recently celebrated her 27th birthday with her on-screen family. Kanika, who plays the titular role of Guddan in the daily soap, celebrated her special day on the sets of the show along with her mother and her brother. For celebrating their beloved co-star’s 27th birthday, the cast of the show got Kanika 10 cakes to make her day memorable.

Here's taking a sneak-peek into Kanika's on-set birthday celebration

Kanika Mann rang into her 27th birthday on October 7, 2020. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kanika gave everyone an insight into her on-set birthday celebration and the unexpected surprise from her 'Guddan' family. She said that every year she used to spend days planning, organizing and shopping for a party. However, she couldn't do all of it due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. But, she was taken by amazement after her beloved mother and brother, along with her close friends, organised a midnight surprise for her.

Furthermore, she also revealed that she was overwhelmed by the amount of love she received from her on-screen family. Kanika expressed saying she was unaware of being surrounded by extremely wonderful people. Elaborating more about the same, she revealed that her shooting schedules are so strenuous that she hardly gets time to socialise with everyone.

Still, she was thrilled by the surprise her co-stars and crew members planned for her. Giving a sneak-peek into her on-set celebration, she said that her co-stars got her an exorbitant amount of cakes and gifts along with decorating the set of the show. The 27-year-old concluded her statement by thanking everyone who made her day special.

Check out a video clip from Kanika's on-set birthday celebration below:

Meanwhile, last month, Guddan Tumse Na Hopayega completed two successful years at the small screens. The first episode of the soap opera premiered on Zee TV on September 3, 2018. The show boasts of an ensemble cast, headlined by Kanika Mann, Nishant Singh Malkani and Savi Thakur. The daily soap has completed over 500 episodes till date and airs every Monday to Friday.

