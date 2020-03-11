Kapil Sharma Sports A White Mask In A '#SayNoToHandshake' Selfie

The outbreak of Coronavirus aka COVID-19 has become a global pandemic with the majority of countries being affected by the deadly virus. However, everyone across the globe is trying their best to adopt various precautionary measures to prevent themselves from falling prey to the disease. With several cases suspected in India as well, a lot of brands and celebrities have taken up the initiative of raising awareness on social media. Kapil Sharma has joined the list of celebrities who took to social media to spread awareness about the same and propagate the idea of wearing masks as a precaution against Coronavirus.

Kapil Sharma's '#saynotohandshake' selfie

Recently, TV show host Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to share two photographs sporting a white mask as he boarded an aeroplane. Sharma captioned the pictures writing, "सावधानी में ही सुरक्षा है (Caution is safety) ‬ #saynotohandshake". Within an hour, the post had more than 300k likes and 1500 comments on it. The Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu actor sported the white mask with a black Puma t-shirt and paired it with a Black Ferrari jacket, sunglasses and a watch.

Kapil Sharma has a massive fan following across the globe with over 21 million followers on Instagram itself. His talk show titled The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturdays and Sundays on Sony TV, 9:30 p.m. onwards. The show is one of the highly watched shows of Indian television. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the show also features Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

(Image credit: Kapil Sharma Instagram)

