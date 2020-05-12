Kapil Sharma’s Best Pictures With Celebrities From The Sets Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil Sharma is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian turned actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show received an enormous response from the audience and Kapil Sharma’s fans.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been graced by many big names from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more. Not just Bollywood, Kapil Sharma has hosted sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza, Dwayne Bravo, Saina Nehwal too. Kapil’s jokes have always kept the celebrities and audiences hooked. Here are pictures of Kapil Sharma with various celebrities from the sets of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Read ahead to know more:

Kapil Sharma’s pictures with celebrities from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Along with being a versatile artist and an overachiever, Kapil Sharma is also an internet sensation today. Having 22.9 million followers on Instagram, he never fails to entertain his fans. Kapil has often been noticed capturing the beautiful moments he spends with celebrities on the stage of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma then posts these photographs on his social media handle to give the audience a sneak-peak to the episodes. The comedian has clicked many photographs with various actors who appeared on his show as guests.

Late Rishi Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal

Jeetu Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt

Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

Harbhajan Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Salman Khan

