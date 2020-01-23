The Debate
Kapil Sharma And Richa Sharma Pose With Little Anayra In These New Pics

Television News

Kapil Sharma and Richa Sharma recently posed with Kapil's newborn daughter Anayra. Richa Sharma penned a note congratulating Kapil and Ginni. See pictures.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
kapil sharma and richa sharma

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma fans went into a tizzy when he broke the news of his wife Ginni's pregnancy. A couple of weeks back, on December 10, 2019, Ginni gave birth to a baby girl. Kapil Sharma also shared a few pictures and revealed that they have named their little munchkin Anayra. Fans of Kapil Sharma flooded the comments section and requested to share more of Anayra's pictures. Recently, a close friend to Kapil Sharma and family, Bollywood singer Richa Sharma fulfilled the requests of fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda Shares THIS Hilarious Take On Navjot Singh Sidhu

Singer Richa Sharma shared a few pictures on her social media handle with Kapil Sharma, Ginni, and the baby girl. In the picture, Anayra is seen in Richa's arms. She not only congratulated Kapil Sharma and Ginni but also poured love on Anayra in the caption. She wrote, 'Finally met my little angel #Anayra ♥️ Blessssingssss to you little doll..😘😘Once again congratulations bhai and bhabhi..🤗🤗.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Ajay Devgn Tells Kapil Sharma That His Daughter Will Beat Him Up When She Grows Up

Kapil Sharma's comedy-show The Kapil Sharma Show recently completed its 100th episode. The star cast of film Good Newwz joined the celebration and promoted their film. In the same episode, Kapil revealed that the doctor who helped Ginni during her delivery was the same as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s. On the other side, the TKSS crew will also be performing at Umang 2020, promos of which have already hit the internet. Apart from TV, it is reported that Kapil will lend his voice to a Dharma Production's animated film, which is speculated to release in 2021. 

READ | The Kapil Sharma Show Sees Kapil Indirectly Accuse Archana Puran Singh Of "pulling Chairs"

READ | Kangana Ranaut In Splits When Asked For Chilli Powder On The Kapil Sharma Show; Here's Why

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Kapil Sharma and Richa Sharma Instagram*)

 

 

