Kapil Sharma And Richa Sharma Pose With Little Anayra In These New Pics

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma fans went into a tizzy when he broke the news of his wife Ginni's pregnancy. A couple of weeks back, on December 10, 2019, Ginni gave birth to a baby girl. Kapil Sharma also shared a few pictures and revealed that they have named their little munchkin Anayra. Fans of Kapil Sharma flooded the comments section and requested to share more of Anayra's pictures. Recently, a close friend to Kapil Sharma and family, Bollywood singer Richa Sharma fulfilled the requests of fans.

Singer Richa Sharma shared a few pictures on her social media handle with Kapil Sharma, Ginni, and the baby girl. In the picture, Anayra is seen in Richa's arms. She not only congratulated Kapil Sharma and Ginni but also poured love on Anayra in the caption. She wrote, 'Finally met my little angel #Anayra ♥️ Blessssingssss to you little doll..😘😘Once again congratulations bhai and bhabhi..🤗🤗.

Check out the pictures below:

Kapil Sharma's comedy-show The Kapil Sharma Show recently completed its 100th episode. The star cast of film Good Newwz joined the celebration and promoted their film. In the same episode, Kapil revealed that the doctor who helped Ginni during her delivery was the same as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s. On the other side, the TKSS crew will also be performing at Umang 2020, promos of which have already hit the internet. Apart from TV, it is reported that Kapil will lend his voice to a Dharma Production's animated film, which is speculated to release in 2021.

Ho rahi hai taiyaari zoro shoron se kyunki aab #Umang2020 mein chhadega @kapilsharmak9 ka rang iss 26th January, only on Sony TV. @Krushna_KAS pic.twitter.com/B6LecuT9OR — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 15, 2020

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Kapil Sharma and Richa Sharma Instagram*)

