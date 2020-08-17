Sunil Grover Aka Dr Mashoor Gulati Has Been A Part Of Several Bollywood Films, See List

Actor Sunil Grover became a household name during his successful stint as "Guthi" and "Dr Mashoor Gulati" in Kapil Sharma's celebrity chat shows on distinct channels. With his impeccable comic timing and ability to engage the audience with funny gags, the actor managed to climb the ladder of popularity in no time. But, do you know that apart from working on the small-screen, Sunil Grover has also featured in a couple of Bollywood flicks with B-town's celebrated superstars. To know more about the Hindi movies in which Sunil Grover acted, keep reading ahead.

Also Read:Kapil Sharma Wishes Sunil Grover, Fans Say 'work Together To Make Us Smile Again'

Dr Mashoor Gulati fame actor Sunil Grover Has Featured In These Bollywood Movies

1.The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The first film in this list of Sunil Grover's movies is Ajay Devgn starrer The Legend of Bhagat Singh. This much-loved biopic based on the life of India's brave freedom fighter Bhagat Singh released in the year 2002. Sunil played a short-supporting role in the Rajkumar Santoshi film. His character's name is Jaidev Kapur in the biographical film which turned to be a huge success at BO.

2.Insan

Insan is an action-drama flick which released in the year 2005. With a strong ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, and Esha Deol, Insan did manage to create some buzz around it. But, it failed to impress the audience. Dr Mashoor Gulati fame actor Sunil played the role of Mahesh in the film. He was a part of supporting cast. K. Subash directed the action movie.

Also Read: Sunil Grover's Birthday: Throwback To When He Recalled Mimicking Ajay Devgn To Get Noticed

3.Ghajini

In Aamir Khan's iconic blockbuster film Ghajini, Sunil Grover played a significant role as Sampat. His character in the film is that of an actor who tries to help his friend, played by Asin. The scenes in which Sunil Grover featured were a major highlight of the riveting thriller. And, the actor certainly gave a splendid performance in all his comedy scenes. Ghajini was directed by A. R. Murugadoss and is a remake of a Tamil film under the same title.

4. Gabbar Is Back

In Akshay Kumar's popular Bollywood film Gabbar Is Back the Dr Mashoor Gulati actor essayed an important character that of a smart police Constable named Sadhuram. His character not only tries to prove to his seniors his capacity to work in an unbiased manner but also gave solutions to major problems. Sunil truly gave a memorable performance in the Bollywood action movie directed by Krish.

Also Read: Sunil Grover Was Discovered By Popular Comedian Jaspal Bhatti; Read

5.Heropanti

In Tiger Shroff's debut movie Heropanti too Sunil Grover played a supporting role of Driver Devpal. Though his character was not a meaty one yet the Dr Mashoor Gulati actor pulled off the special appearance in a way that it became unforgettable. His comic timing was outstanding in the scenes. Sabbir Khan directed the romantic-action flick which became a commercial success at the Box-office window.

6.Baaghi

In 2016's romantic action flick Baaghi starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, the Dr Mashoor Gulati actor played a negative role of an alcoholic and a greedy man. And, Sunil essayed the role of P. P. Khurana with so much conviction that he got a lot of critical acclaim for it as well.

Also Read:Sunil Grover Takes A 'break' From Social Media And Fans Can't Stop Laughing; Here's Why

7.Pataakha

Sunil Grover played the lead role in 2018 comedy-drama movie Pataakha. Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha also features Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Raaz. A story about two sisters and their tremulous relationship. S.Grover played an interesting character in the movie who doesn't like peace.

8. Bharat

In Salman Khan's Bharat Sunil Grover got his breakthrough role. The versatile actor played the character of Vilayti Khan in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer, who is Bharat aka Salman's best friend in the blockbuster movie. Nora Fatehi was paired opposite Sunil in the action-drama film and viewers loved their screen chemistry.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.