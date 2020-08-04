Kapil Sharma Wishes Sunil Grover, Fans Say 'work Together To Make Us Smile Again'

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma exchanged pleasantries on Twitter and fans of the two comedians erupted with requests for them to come together. On the occasion of Sunil Grover’s birthday, Kapil Sharma happened to wish him. Sunil too responded by thanking him and thus fans assumed that things have finally begun to look good between the two comedians. Fans in the comments tagged them both asking them to reunite and come back together on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the actors have not spoken or hinted at a possible return together.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma fans wish they reunite soon

Sunil Grover used to play the beloved character of Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil. Eventually, Sunil Grover and a few other artists left from the show due to some complications among the cast. However, in recent years, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have been on good terms with each other. Thus, recently, when the two exchanged pleasantries with each other, fans were delighted by the gesture. Kapil Sharma wished Sunil Grover and wished that Sunil stays happy and healthy. In response, Sunil Grover too tweeted a note of thanks to Kapil and even sent him his love. This interaction between the two stars made fans request a possible reunion for the two characters on the show.

Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love. 🤗 https://t.co/UNb2zWWY1F — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 3, 2020

Happy birthsay sunil sir. Aap ka Dr. gulati wale awtar ko bahut miss krta hu. "What a busy day". Sir pls aap apna gulati wala awtar logo k samne dobara laiye. 2 logo k gusse ki wjah se करोडो़ log ka dil toot gya. Pls sir request to you pls chote parde pr dr gulati ko laiye. — Manish Chaudhry (@Befikra_Jaat) August 3, 2020

@KapilSharmaK9 this is the time for you to start working together again! Under this challenging situation for mankind,when whole country is suffering ,you should work together to make us smile Again! — Anirban Ghosh (@medicoanirban) August 3, 2020

Fans began quoting Sunil Grover’s character Dr Gulati and mentioned how much they miss the character on the show. Fans further wrote that they missed the duo and the chemistry they shared on the show. They wished for Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma to sort out their differences and come together on the show once again. Fans even urged the two to work together as the two have the ability to make everyone laugh. According to a Twitter user, the friendly banter between the characters of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma can help bring smiles to people during these tense times that the country is facing. The comedians have not responded to these requests as of yet, however, fans are hopeful of their return to the show.

