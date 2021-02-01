Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy; actor-comedian shares message for fans

Another bundle of joy has arrived in Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s home as the couple welcomed a baby boy on Monday. The actor-comedian announced the news on Twitter and informed that both the mother and baby were healthy. He conveyed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their wishes.

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy

Kapil Sharma tweeted that the baby was born in the early hours of Monday. Expressing love with the hashtag ‘gratitude’, he thanked his followers for the ‘love, blessings n prayers.’

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Kapil had recently confirmed that he was set to be a father for the second time, amid speculative reports on it. He had also stated that his The Kapil Sharma Show was going off-air temporarily for him to spend time with his second child.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are parents to a baby girl, Anayra, who was born on December 10, 2019. The couple had got married on December 12, 2018.

The Firangi star often shares photos of his daughter on his social media handle.

Kapil Sharma on the professional front

Kapil Sharma, who shot to fame with comedy shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus, became a household name when he launched his own show. The venture became a platform for stars to promote their ventures, thus making it a star-studded affair. He went on to work in two films, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Firangi.

He, however, faced a lean patch in between when his show went off-air over various controversies before he confirmed that he was battling alcohol addiction issues. His comeback was around the same time when he decided to move ahead with Ginni Chatrath.

The 39-year-old is now all set to collaborate with Netflix for a venture.

"2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," Kapil had said in a statement. "I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn''t have their number," he had joked then.

(With inputs from PTI)

