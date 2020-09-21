Kapil Sharma Announces Arrival Of 'Mahabharat' Cast, Urges Fans To 'ask Questions'

Popular comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show has welcomed several prominent faces ever since its shooting has resumed. Now, the show will extend a warm welcome to the entire cast of the epic show ‘Mahabharat’, this weekend. On Monday, September 21, the host Kapil Sharma, took to Twitter to share the news.

While sharing the news, the comedian asked his fans if there are any questions they would like to ask the cast of Mahabharat. He wrote, “Today the cast of Maharabhart are invited as guests, if you would like to ask any question, send it in the comment section below. Thank You.” Take a look at the tweet shared by him here:

आज महाभारत के ऐक्टर्ज़ आ रहे हैं, कोई सवाल पूछना चाहते हैं तो कॉमेंट में भेज दें। धन्यवाद🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 21, 2020

As soon as the tweet surfaced online, several fans reacted by pouring in numerous questions. A user put forth his question about the character Arjun. They want to know how did he manage to play Brihannala flawlessly. For the unversed, Brihannala is the get-up that Arjun takes during the Agyatvaas of the Pandavas.

Ek sawal Arjun ji se unhone kese manage kiya when he played brihannala? the way he portraited this character was really outstanding. pic.twitter.com/Ja0AHq3KkV — BhawnaMathur✨ (@bhawnamathur201) September 21, 2020

While a few users remained confused about who is going to visit the show. They asked the comedian to mention their name discretely to make it easier for them to ask questions. On the other hand, a fan was curious to know which Bollywood actor can essay the role of Krishna and Arjun effortlessly on-screen.

Kon kon actor aa rahe ye toh bataye — jethalal (@khannadheeraj) September 21, 2020

Puchna aap krishna or arjun ke role me bollywood ke kis celeb ko dekh sakte he. — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) September 21, 2020

Many fans didn’t have a question for the cast of Mahabharat. However, they expressed how they used to follow the show religiously. They want the actors to just know that their fans will always love them tremendously. Check out the tweets here:

कपिल भैया जी अगर आपको याद रह जाए तो महाभारत के सभी कलाकारों को मेरी तरफ़ से बहुत अच्छे अभिनय के लिए बधाई व धन्यवाद बोल देना🙏 मैंने बहुत दिल से महाभारत सीरियल को देखा है भगवान कृष्ण का किरदार जिन्होंने निभाया है उनको🙏चरण स्पर्श ज़रूर बोलना और आपको बहुत सारा प्यार,आदर व प्रणाम 🙏 — Arjun Bhati - ( Gurjar ) - 🇮🇳 🙏 (@arjunbhatigolf) September 21, 2020

कपिल जी नमस्कार! मेरा कोई सवाल नहीं है बस हो सके तो मेरी तरफ़ से उन्हें इतना कह देना “आप सभी का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद अपने किरदार इतनी ख़ूबसूरती से निभाने के लिए की हम आज भी उन्हें उनके असली नाम से कम और महाभारत के उनके किरदार के नाम से ज़्यादा जानते है! — babulal thory (@BABULAL178) September 21, 2020

A few fans also put forward technical question about the history of the epic. One of them wanted to know the name of the place which Pandavas burnt to build Indraprasth. Take a look:

उस वन का क्या नाम था जिसे पांडवों ने जलाकर वहां इंद्रप्रस्थ नगर बसाया था? — Durgesh Gupta (@DurgeshGupta_) September 21, 2020

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched stand-up comedy series that airs on Sony Entertainment Channel every Saturday and Sunday. The series revolves around Kapil Sharma and his neighbours who live in a Non-Co-operative Housing Society. With the arrival of Mahabharat cast, this weekend, the show is all set to take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of laughter and nostalgia. Stay tuned for further updates.

