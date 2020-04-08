Kapil Sharma Enthralls Audience By Singing 'O Hansini' In Archana Singh's Throwback Post

Actor Archana Puran Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of Kapil Sharma singing the song O Hansini on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy host and actor is actually singing this song in front of the singing trio ansd real life siblings Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Sonu Kakkar. But, this is not the first time that Kapil Sharma has entertained the audiences with his melodious voice.

Kapil Sharma sings ‘O Hansini’ in Archana Puran Singh’s throwback video

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to several celebrities sharing throwback pictures and videos. Now, actor Archana Puran Singh is the latest actor to join this bandwagon. Archana shared a throwback video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also read | Kapil Sharma's Little Daughter Anayra Turns Into An Adorable Kanjak; See Pics

In this clip, the show’s host and comedian Kapil Sharma is entertaining the audience and the guests by singing the song O Hansini. For those of you who are not aware of this, O Hansini is a song from the 1974 released film Zehreela Insaan. The film starred Rishi Kapoor, Moushumi Chatterjee, Neetu Singh, Ambareesh, and Pran.

Talking about this video clip, it gives a glimpse of one of the show’s behind the scene episodes. This episode guest-starred talented singer siblings Sonu, Neha, and Tony Kakkar. In this clip, apart from the audience even Sonu and Tony Kakkar seemed to be loving Kapil Sharma’s rendition of the classic 70s song. Archana Puran Singh added a sentimental caption with this post. She said, “Feels as if all this happened in another lifetime. #throwback #TKSS #lockdown Stay home. Stay safe.”

Also read | Kapil Sharma Takes Pot Shots At Archana Puran Singh In This Playful Throwback Video

But, this is not the first time that Kapil Sharma has showcased his singing talent. The comedian never misses out on a chance to sing a song or two on his show or during any public appearance. Kapil Sharma was also part of a singing reality show where he not only entertained the audience, but also got praised by Lata Mangeshkar herself.

Also read | Kapil Sharma Or Vicky Kaushal: Whose Blazer Looks Inspires You The Most?

Also read | Kapil Sharma’s Hilarious Entry Is All You Need To Kill Your Boredom; Watch Throwback Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.