Kapil Sharma Leaves Sweet Reply For 82-year-old Woman Who Wanted To Watch TKSS

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-loved Indian Television shows. The comedy show by ace comedian Kapil Sharma and his marvelous team has been making people laugh and smile even in the toughest situations. Recently, Kapil came across an 82-year-old fan of the comedy show through a social media post. One of the social media users shared a picture of his 82-year-old grandmother who recently got discharged from a hospital and the first thing she did was to watch was some episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma expresses gratitude to the old fan

The micro-blogging site user shared the picture and wrote that as soon as his grandmother was discharged from the hospital, she got back home, and the first thing that she desired to watch were some episodes of the show. The user shared a picture of his old grandmother relaxing on the bed and watching the comedy show. He also thanked Kapil Sharma for it and wrote that such blessings cannot be bought with money and fame.

Read: The Kapil Sharma Show To Re-start Shoot In June? Bharti Singh Shuts Down Rumours

Read: 'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Invite Sonu Sood As Its First Guest After Shoot Resumes?

My 82YO grandmother just got back from the hospital and all she asked to watch was @KapilSharmaK9 's show.

These are the kind of blessings you can't buy with money. Thank You sir❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/COakJGKcxt — Saurabh Anandani (@prideofsindhis) June 18, 2020

Touch and overwhelmed by this beautiful gesture, Kapil was quick enough to reply expressed his gratitude towards the elderly woman. In his tweet, the comedian asked the fan to give his regards to his 'dadi' and also prayed for her good health and happiness.

Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji🙏 may god bless her with good health n happiness 🤗😇🙏 #gratitude https://t.co/dQSwzlMeBZ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 20, 2020

The show has helped people and their families to laugh together and imbibe positive vibes and smiles. Kapil Sharma’s one-liners and punchlines never fail in spreading positivity and happiness around. Meanwhile, sometime back many online reports speculated that The Kapil Sharma Show would start shooting from June 24, 2020. However, popular comedian Bharti Singh has dismissed the reports while talking to a leading news portal. Bharti Singh revealed that Kapil is not very keen on starting the shoot right now. She further added that Kapil Sharma has requested the artists and the production house to wait at least till June 30. The comedian added that nobody is willing to risk the life of any staff member or anyone else.

Giving an insight into the same, Bharti said that the team has not been informed by the production house as of now. She also said that if the production team decided to start the shoot then she will be the happiest person as she wants to go back on the sets. She said that the team has not been informed and if there is any plan to start, they will announce as there is nothing to hide.

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Appearances On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Film Promotions; See Pictures

Read: Sumona Chakravarti's Unmissable BTS Posts From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.